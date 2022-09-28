As the COVID-19 cases are declining in the state, the Mizoram government on September 28 revoked all such orders of Covid-19.

''After reviewing the COVID-l9 situation in Mizoram, by the State Disaster Management Authority from time to time, and it has been observed that COVID-19 cases have been declining over the last few months. So, Chairman, State Executive Committee revokes all orders issued in respect of COVID-l9 guidelines with immediate effect and until further orders,'' read order by Mizoram Chief Secretary and Chairman of State Executive Committee, State Disaster Management Authority Dr Renu Sharma.

However, the Health and Family Welfare Department's advisories on COVID containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall State response to the pandemic.