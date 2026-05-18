Mizoram government revokes re-employment of R Lalrodingi as Tourism Director

The Mizoram government has withdrawn its earlier order re-employing retired official R Lalrodingi as Director of the Tourism Department following objections raised over the appointment, officials said on May 18.

Lalrodingi, who previously served as Additional Director in the Commerce, Industries, Geology and Mining Department, retired from service on April 30.

Earlier, in an order issued on April 24, the state government had approved her re-employment as Tourism Director and also appointed her as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Chief Minister with effect from May 1.

Officials said the government has now revoked the re-employment order, though detailed reasons behind the withdrawal were not officially stated.