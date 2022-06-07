Mizoram government is taking steps to set up an oil depot in the state and work is expected to begin in the next three months, state minister K Lalrinliana has said.

Lalrinliana, the state's minister of food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, said on Monday that the state currently lacks oil depots, causing regular shortages.

“We are the only state in the country which has no oil depot. We have no storage facility except those in filling stations, which can stock fuel that can last for only five days,” the minister said while addressing a political session at the Mizo National Front (MNF) office here.

The construction of an oil depot is expected to commence in the next three months, he said.

According to Lalrinliana, the state administration is also working to establish more gas bottling factories that can store LPG for at least three months.

He claims the state now has enough rice to last seven months.

Due to landslides and floods in neighbouring Assam and Meghalaya, Mizoram has recently experienced a severe petrol shortage.

According to a supply department representative, the situation has finally improved.

Mizoram largely imports oil and LPG from Assam.