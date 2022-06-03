A medical professional has been suspended by the Mizoram government for suspected misbehaviour and medical carelessness during treatment, which resulted in the death of a patient.

The suspension order came in the wake of outrage on various social media platforms over a 37-year-old man, who died a day after he was allegedly forcefully discharged by the doctor in a fit of rage from the health centre.

The order was issued by health secretary R Lalramnghaka. He said that the doctor, who served as a medical officer at Primary Health Centre in Sialsuk in Aizawl has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period, the headquarters of the medical officer should be in Aizawl and she should not leave her headquarters without prior permission from the health secretary, the order said.

According to sources, Lalrengpuia was discharged from Sialsuk Primary Health Centre on the night of May 12 by the doctor, who accused the patient of stealing Rs 1,000. On Wednesday, Lalrengpuia allegedly died at his home in Sialsuk.

Despite his denial that the money was stolen, his relatives claim that the doctor pulled the oxygen mask off the patient in a fit of wrath and urged him to leave the hospital immediately.