Mizoram Home Minister K Sapdanga announced the state government's decision to ban firecrackers and sky lanterns during Christmas and New Year festivities, aiming to keep a check on pollution levels.

Speaking at an event at the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) party office, Sapdanga said that the government will take stringent action against people who are involved in the transporting and bursting of fireworks.

Sapdanga also said that the state government will alert all units of police to keep a check. Moreover, night patrolling will be conducted in towns and villages to ensure peaceful celebrations of Christmas and New Year.

Furthermore, he added that the government will also work with civil society organisations to ensure a peaceful atmosphere during the festive season.

In the past too, Mizoram had banned firecrackers, sky lanterns and other pyrotechnic materials, including toy guns, during the festive season to avoid pollution and to mark the sanctity of Christmas and New Year. (With PTI inputs)