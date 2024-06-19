The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma, is set to review the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government's decision to upgrade 340 schools across Mizoram, as announced by Education Minister Vanlalthlana on Wednesday.

During a press conference, Vanlalthlana detailed the council of ministers' decision from Tuesday, June 18, to reassess the MNF's September decision. The MNF had granted provisional ad hoc grants-in-aid and lump-sum grants-in-aid to these schools, many of which reportedly failed to meet the required criteria.

Before last year's assembly polls, the MNF government committed to assuming liabilities for the payment of salaries, including dearness and medical allowances for 180 schools, granting provisional ad hoc support to 52 schools, and providing lump-sum support to 108 schools. However, an evaluation revealed that only 41 of the 180 schools met the necessary standards. Likewise, merely 42 out of the 52 schools approved for provisional ad hoc grants and 60 out of the 108 schools slated for lump-sum grants fulfilled the required norms.

Vanlalthlana accused the previous administration of making these decisions for political gain ahead of the state elections. He emphasized the necessity of the review to maintain the integrity of existing laws and rules governing school upgrades. He warned that upgrading 340 schools without adherence to established criteria would render the current regulations ineffective.

While expressing support for the elevation of schools to higher statuses based on the conditions of teachers and societal needs, Vanlalthlana asserted that the government must adhere to legal and regulatory frameworks and cannot act beyond its authority.