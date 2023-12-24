In light of the rising concerns surrounding the JN.1 sub-variant of COVID-19, the Mizoram government has issued an appeal to its citizens, urging strict adherence to COVID-appropriate behavior during the upcoming Christmas-New Year festive season. While no cases of the JN.1 sub-variant have been reported in Mizoram, Health Minister Lalrinpuii stated the critical need for precautionary measures.

Lalrinpuii assured that there is currently no cause for panic in the northeastern state. However, she stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance, considering the surge in JN.1 sub-variant cases in various parts of the country. Mizoram, despite successfully overcoming the earlier waves of the pandemic, remains susceptible to the virus, which continues to persist globally.

The JN.1 sub-variant, initially detected in the United States, has now made its presence felt in around 40 countries, including India. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified it as a 'variant of interest,' heightening the need for caution. Lalrinpuii underlined that while Mizoram has been resilient in the face of previous challenges, the evolving nature of the virus demands sustained efforts from every individual.

The health minister reiterated the fundamental precautions citizens must take—maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and practicing regular hand hygiene. She stated that these simple yet effective measures remain crucial in preventing the spread of the virus and protecting communities.

The appeal comes in the wake of the Central Government's advisory to all states, urging the enforcement of more stringent public health measures. Several states, notably Kerala, have reported a surge in COVID-19 infections, prompting authorities to heighten their efforts in curbing the transmission of the virus.