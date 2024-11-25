The Mizoram government is working to implement prepaid smart meters as part of its efforts to align with the Centre's Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), according to officials.

It was further stated that the state’s power and electricity department on November 21 signed an agreement with Advance Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) to install smart meters.

The smart metering project is part of the RDSS designed to improve electricity distribution across the country.

The department has received over Rs 170 crore from the Centre for installation of the prepaid smart meters.

The installation of smart meters is expected to be completed within 27 months from the date of the Letter of Award, which was issued on October 14, while the operation and maintenance of the project will continue for 93 months thereafter, the officials said.

The project will involve the installation of prepaid smart meters for 2,89,383 consumers, they added.