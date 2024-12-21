Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, attended the 72nd Plenary Meeting of the North Eastern Council (NEC) at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala, Tripura, on December 21, where he appreciated the initiative of Ministry of DoNER for leveraging investment in the region.

During the meeting which was held under the chairmanship of Home Minister and NEC Chairman Amit Shah, the Mizoram Governor highlighted the state's commitment to attract investments and informed that the state's Inter-departmental Investment Promotion Cell (IPC) is currently engaging with investors in the sectors of Tourism & Hospitality and Skill Development.

He noted that 118 villages in Mizoram still remain unconnected by all weather roads and pointed out that projects under the PMGSY are limited in these villages due to less habitations, highlighting the need for further support.

Regarding the National Mission on Edible Oils-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), which has been underway in Mizoram since 2021, he mentioned challenges such as non availability of sufficient seedlings and poor agriculture farm road as the main hindrance for its expansion.

He stressed the need to devise a strong market structure and proposed the establishment of a dedicated organic certification agency for the region to enhance prospects in organic farming, further highlighting the ongoing efforts of the DoNER Ministry in establishing 24 growth centers and 20 border centers as part of the vision to create a North East Economic Corridor. In this matter, he requested the Ministry to look into the feasibility of integrating cross border markets to attract more investment partners from neighbouring countries.

The Mizoram Governor also noted the significance of Industry 4.0 and the National Education Policy 2020 in promoting vocational education in Mizoram. He called on the DoNER Ministry and the NEC to establish state-of-the-art Skill Development Centre in the region. He further emphasised the need to upgrade Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) under the state government to bridge the employable skill gap for various trades and also advocated for the creation of a common exhibition center in metropolitan cities to promote handloom, handicrafts and organic agricultural products.

Kambhampati expressed his gratitude for the Centre’s consistent efforts to promote development in the North Eastern States and appreciated Prime Minister emphasis on the importance of North East India as a vital part of the nation during the recently concluded 'Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav'. The Governor also lauded the DoNER Ministry and NEC for formulating a comprehensive North East Region Vision 2047, which outlines a progressive roadmap for the region's development and described it as a significant achievement.

The 72nd Plenary Meeting of the NEC was also attended by Union DoNER Minister and NEC Vice Chairman Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State for DoNER Dr. Sukanta Majumdar, Governors and Chief Ministers of NE States and NEC Members, among others.