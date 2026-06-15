Mizoram Governor calls for collective action against drug abuse on YMA raising day

Mizoram Governor VK Singh on Monday, June 15, called for collective action against drug and substance abuse, urging people to uphold the Mizo value of Tlawmngaihna, the spirit of selflessness, compassion and voluntary service.

In a message on the 91st raising day of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), Singh lauded the organisation's longstanding contribution to community service and social welfare across the State.

He commended the YMA for assisting the needy, preserving Mizo culture and heritage, and supporting the government in implementing various public welfare programmes.

The Governor also urged people to promote unity among different sections of society, respect elders and remain connected to their cultural roots.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug and substance abuse, Singh stressed the need for concerted efforts by communities and institutions to protect the younger generation and ensure a safer future.

The influential civil society organisation marked its raising day with a series of functions, sports competitions and cultural programmes across Mizoram. YMA branches also organised cleanliness drives in localities and villages and extended assistance to orphanages, rehabilitation centres and economically weaker sections.

Central YMA president R. Lalngheta called on members to strengthen their commitment to community service and intensify efforts against drug trafficking. He described drug peddlers as enemies of families, communities and the State.

Founded on June 15, 1935, as the Young Lushai Association (YLA), the organisation was renamed the Young Mizo Association in 1947. Headquartered in Aizawl, the YMA has an extensive network of branches across Mizoram and parts of neighbouring States as well as Bangladesh, making it one of the most influential community organisations in the region.