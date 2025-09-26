Mizoram Governor calls for structured old-age homes to support neglected elderly in state

Mizoram Governor VK Singh urged the state to develop well-structured old-age homes for the elderly, highlighting the need to address feelings of isolation and neglect among seniors. The proposal came during a review of the Social Welfare Department’s initiatives for elderly care, officials said.

Singh acknowledged that most elderly people in Mizoram are supported by their families but stressed the importance of institutional support for those who lack adequate care.

He recommended the deployment of counsellors to provide guidance and emotional support to seniors, emphasising their mental and emotional well-being.

The governor also praised the Mizo community for its strong cultural respect for the elderly, describing it as a practice worth emulating nationwide.

During the meeting, Social Welfare Department Joint Director Caroline Hmingthanzuali presented details on state initiatives for senior citizens, including pension schemes.

According to the presentation, 24,524 individuals currently benefit from the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme in Mizoram.

Singh’s remarks signal a potential policy push to enhance institutional care for the elderly, complementing existing family-based support systems.