Mizoram Governor completes self-enumeration, urges citizens to participate in census

Vijay Kumar Singh, Governor of Mizoram, has completed his self-enumeration for the upcoming census, describing India’s first digital census as a “landmark initiative” for the country.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, the Governor called on citizens to actively participate and ensure that no one is left behind. He stressed the importance of registering through the census platform and extending cooperation to enumerators to ensure accurate data collection.

Singh also directed officials to ensure that the census process remains seamless and accessible, even in the remotest corners of the state. He underlined the need for a collaborative approach between census authorities and local village councils, noting that community support would be crucial for smooth field operations.

Senior officials from the Directorate of Census Operations briefed the Governor on the progress of the exercise, stating that the digital census is being conducted in two phases. The first phase, the Housing Census, began on April 1, while the Population Enumeration phase is scheduled for February next year.

According to officials, the self-enumeration window will remain open from April 1 to April 15, 2026. This will be followed by the House Listing and Housing Census across Mizoram from April 16 to May 15.

Reiterating his appeal, the Governor urged people to take the exercise seriously, emphasising that accurate census data is vital for effective governance and development planning.