Office bearers of Mizoram's Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), along with their President, on January 27, called on Governor Gen. (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh at Raj Bhavan.

During the interaction, the Governor informed the CYMA officials that he had learned about the importance of the YMA at the core of Mizo society and encouraged them to do their utmost to improve both Mizoram and Mizo society.

The Central YMA leaders requested the Governor's assistance in resolving their issues related to the NGO Darpan Portal and appealed to him to endorse their letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the inclusion of the Mizo language in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

The meeting also discussed the poor road connectivity between Mizoram and other states. The Governor said that he will take steps to improve the road connectivity between Mizoram and other states during his stay in Mizoram. The YMA's efforts in the fight against drugs and its cooperation with the government were also discussed.

The Governor also stated that Central YMA's activities can bring various positive changes in Mizo society.

The Central YMA leaders apprised Gen. VK Singh of the functions of the biggest NGO in the State and presented him a traditional Khumbeu (straw hat) and Ipte chei (sling bag made from traditional woven cloth). The Governor said that he will visit Central YMA Office at an opportune time.