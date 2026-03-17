Mizoram Governor emphasises local insights for policy decisions during interaction with high-level research team

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday, March 17, highlighted the importance of understanding "local dynamics" before formulating policy decisions, during an interaction with a high-level research team at Lok Bhavan in Aizawl.

Singh met with a 12-member multidisciplinary delegation from the Centre for Contemporary China Studies (CCCS), led by Joint Secretary Aparna Ray. He emphasised that policy decisions must be grounded in on-the-ground realities to avoid potential errors in judgement.

The CCCS team, a think tank under the Ministry of External Affairs, is currently on a 10-day tour of Northeast India. The visit aims to familiarise the team with ground realities along the India–Myanmar border and to understand the perspectives of local civil and security administrations. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar.

During the discussion, Singh described Mizoram as a "well-organised society" and one of the most peaceful states in India, marked by strong political stability and minimal inter-tribal rivalries. Despite a revenue deficit in its agriculture-heavy economy, he noted that the state is "progressing steadily" with a focus on robust infrastructure growth.

He also highlighted that the recent extension of the railway line up to Sairang has, for the first time, connected Aizawl to the national railway network. Singh outlined plans to further extend railway lines to southern Mizoram, linking with the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project.

The Governor added that this initiative, along with the Central Government's Vibrant Villages Programme for border infrastructure, is expected to significantly transform the northeastern region.

The CCCS team shared their preliminary observations about the region with the Governor during the session.