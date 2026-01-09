Mizoram Governor felicitates 9-year-old singing prodigy Esther Hnamte for national honour

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on January 8 felicitated 9-year-old singing prodigy Esther Hnamte from Lunglei town for receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, the nation’s highest civilian award for children, officials at Lok Bhavan said.

Inviting Hnamte to the Lok Bhavan, Governor Singh congratulated her on the remarkable achievement and lauded her success as a matter of immense pride not just for Mizoram but for the entire country. He encouraged the young singer to continue disciplined training and pursue greater excellence in the future.

Hnamte was among several children recognised with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for their achievements in music and cultural contributions at a young age. She received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 26, 2025.

Recently, during a special event organised for India’s men’s and women’s cricket teams at Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, Hnamte performed a heartfelt rendition of the patriotic song Teri Mitti.

Born on June 9, 2016, Hnamte began singing at the age of three, performing primarily in churches and local events. She gained nationwide recognition when a video of her rendition of A.R. Rahman’s Vande Mataram, shared by then Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and later by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went viral in October 2020.

In December 2024, Hnamte performed Vande Mataram at the inaugural function of Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav in the presence of Prime Minister Modi. The youngest of three siblings, she has received numerous accolades, including special appreciation from former Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, the ‘Young Achievers Award’ presented by Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited, and recognition as the ‘Amul Girl’ in 2021 by India’s largest dairy firm.

Governor Singh’s felicitation underscores Hnamte’s growing stature as a national icon in music and her inspiring journey as one of the country’s youngest cultural achievers.