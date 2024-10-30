Mizoram Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, attended the 9th National Ayurveda Day celebration, at Aizawl's Assembly Annexe Conference Hall, highlighting that Ayurveda has been the cornerstone of wellness in India.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of AYUSH, Health & Family Welfare Department under the theme - 'Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health', on October 29.

Mizoram Health & Family Welfare Minister, Pi Lalrinpuii graced the event as the guest of honour.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted that "Ayurveda is not just a form of healthcare; rather, it is a way of life. For thousands of years, it has been the cornerstone of wellness in India, with its holistic approach rooted in the balance of mind, body, and spirit".

He reiterated that Ayurveda is gaining global recognition in treating prevalent conditions such as mental health issues, cancer, stroke, and diabetes and, added that integrating Ayurveda with Mizoram’s and Northeast India’s rich biodiversity and rich traditional knowledge can strengthen the healthcare system.

Expressing that combination of Ayurveda with modern knowledge and advanced practices has the potential to benefit not only India but also the entire world, the Governor said, "Ayurveda is gaining recognition worldwide, and 24 countries have adopted it, with educational institutions also increasingly embracing the principles of Ayurveda."

Highlighting various initiatives of the Ministry of AYUSH, he mentioned that over 100 Ayurvedic products have been exported to other countries. He urged the researchers and AYUSH practitioners to commit to learning and upholding authentic Ayurvedic methods. He also urged the government bodies, research institutions and entrepreneurs to innovate and contribute to the advancement of Ayurveda.

Health & Family Welfare Minister, Pi Lalrinpuii also underscored Ayurveda's role in addressing contemporary health challenges like pandemics, lifestyle diseases, and mental health issues.

She outlined initiatives to promote Ayurveda, including a 1.2 crore project for medicinal plant cultivation and processing, integrating AYUSH practices into mainstream healthcare, and collaborating with educational institutions for research and development. She also mentioned that efforts are also being made to include medicinal plants in the hand-holding policy of the government.