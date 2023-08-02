Mizoram Rural Bank Chairman Pi Sheryl L. Vanchhong met Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan on August 2. In this meeting, the improvement of banking services in relatively remote areas was the main topic of discussion.

Governor congratulated the new Chairman of the MRB for her new post. He also thanked the MRB for providing convenient banking services to rural and remote areas due to its large coverage of being the largest bank in the state. He urged the bank officials to keep up their good efforts to ensure financial inclusiveness as soon as possible. He also mentioned the need for encouraging more stakeholders to subscribe to various social security and welfare schemes under the central government.

MRB Chairman thanked Governor for his guidance and active monitoring of the banking sector to improve the banking facilities and financial services throughout their networks in the state. She also shared the increase in enrollment made by the MRB in PMJDY Accounts and other important schemes. She also shared the continuing commitment of the MRB to empowering the people, especially in the rural areas through their bank services as desired by the Governor.

MRB Chairman was accompanied by General Manager Pu Samuel L. Warbah, Manager (FI) Pi Lalnunsangi, and Liaison Officer Pu C. Laldampuia.