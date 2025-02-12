Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) held a review meeting of Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), along with officials from four key departments - Rural Development, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries at the Raj Bhavan.

The meeting focused on reviewing the implementation of major schemes in Mizoram and addressing the challenges faced by these departments.

In his opening remarks, Governor Singh underscored the importance of developmental initiatives and stressed the need for a comprehensive understanding of both the progress and challenges in implementing Centrally Sponsored Schemes in Mizoram.

He stated that the meeting was convened to ensure effective Central government support in overcoming obstacles and improving implementation. He also lauded Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in Mizoram for their contributions.

Encouraging further innovation, he called for increased organic farming and support for new initiatives to benefit local farmers, further stressing the importance of livestock healthcare and enhancing fish production in the state.

During the meeting, department officials presented their progress through PowerPoint presentations, detailing ongoing projects, achievements and challenges faced in implementation. They also discussed the difficulties encountered in executing these government schemes.

Senior officials present at the meeting included Pu R. Zarzosanga, Commissioner & Secretary, Rural Development; Pi H.M. Hualsangi, Secretary Fisheries Department; Pi Ramdinliani, Special Secretary, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department; Dr. Andrew H. Vanlaldika, Addl. Secretary, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, along with other key officials from the Secretariat and Directorate of the respective departments.