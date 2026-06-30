Mizoram governor honours 20th Battalion Assam Rifles for distinguished service

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Monday, June 29, conferred the prestigious Governor's Unit Citation on the 20th Battalion of the Assam Rifles in recognition of its distinguished service, operational excellence and significant contribution to maintaining security during its deployment in the state.

Presenting the citation at an investiture ceremony held at Lok Bhawan in Aizawl, the Governor praised the battalion for its exemplary performance in safeguarding the Indo-Myanmar border amid complex security challenges and regional instability.

He commended the unit for its effective coordination with law enforcement agencies and intelligence organisations, which helped curb narcotics trafficking and other cross-border illegal activities. Singh described the Assam Rifles as the "Sentinels of the North East" and the "Friends of the Hills", acknowledging its vital role in ensuring peace and security in the region.

Apart from its operational achievements, the Governor highlighted the battalion's efforts to strengthen ties with local communities through civic action programmes. These included anti-drug awareness campaigns, medical camps and welfare initiatives for ex-servicemen, reflecting the force's guiding principles of Seva, Suraksha and Bandhutva (Service, Security and Fraternity).

Expressing confidence in the force's continued commitment, Singh urged future units to uphold the legacy of dedicated service established by the 20th Battalion and maintain the proud reputation of the Assam Rifles.

The ceremony was attended by 23 Sector Assam Rifles Deputy Inspector General Brigadier Puspendar Sorayan, Pushpak Chief Engineer Krashnendra Singh, Commandant of the 20th Battalion Jaswinder Singh, along with senior officers and personnel of the force.

The 20th Battalion Assam Rifles was deployed at Lunglawn in Mizoram's Lunglei district from November 12, 2023, to March 19, 2026. During its tenure, the battalion played a key role in securing the Indo-Myanmar border, preventing smuggling activities and undertaking various community outreach programmes across its area of responsibility.