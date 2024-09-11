Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati health condition has been reported to be currently stable after he was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad due to prolonged fever, the hospital said.

Initial investigations indicated a lung infection.

According to a bulletin released by Star Hospitals, the governor was admitted on September 9 following which the medical team initiated a comprehensive evaluation to assess his health condition.

The hospital stated, "Upon admission, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati underwent a thorough evaluation by our medical team, with initial investigations indicating a lung infection. He was immediately transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for close monitoring and treatment," the hospital stated.

The Mizoram Governor is being taken care of by a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Vikram Varma Jampana, Senior Consultant Physician, and Dr Chandana Reddy, Senior Consultant Pulmonology and Critical Care

Medicine.

"Currently, he is receiving broad-spectrum antibiotics and other necessary medications under the expert care of a multidisciplinary team led by Dr Vikram Varma Jampana, Senior Consultant Physician, and Dr Chandana Reddy, Senior Consultant Pulmonology and Critical Care

Medicine," it stated.

His condition is reported to be stable at this time, and the hospital will provide further updates as necessary, the bulletin said.