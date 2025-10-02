Mizoram Governor inspects Sairang Railway Station

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh visited Sairang railway station on Wednesday to inspect its facilities and engage with senior railway officials, a Raj Bhavan spokesperson said on Thursday.

During the visit, the Governor lauded the historic milestone of connecting Mizoram’s capital, Aizawl, to the Indian Railway network for the first time. He described the development as a commendable achievement that enables seamless and efficient train connectivity to key cities across India.

Governor Singh urged the Northeast Frontier Railway to continue its efforts in maintaining and enhancing railway infrastructure to ensure a reliable, safe, convenient, and hygienic train service, setting a benchmark for other states in terms of operational efficiency and passenger experience.



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Railway Deputy Chief Engineer Harjimal Meena briefed the Governor on the technical aspects of the Sairang station, while Area Manager (Badarpur) Virendra Kumar Meena provided updates on ongoing initiatives and railway operations.

The 51.38 km Bairabi-Sairang railway line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13, links Aizawl to Assam’s Silchar town and, through it, to the rest of the country. The inauguration also saw the flagging off of Mizoram’s first Rajdhani Express connecting Aizawl to Delhi, along with two other express trains connecting Aizawl to Guwahati and Kolkata.

The Rs 8,071 crore project, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways’ history, is an engineering marvel featuring 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 87 minor bridges. Bridge no. 144 near Sairang station, rising to 114 metres, is the tallest pier railway bridge in India, standing 42 metres taller than the Qutub Minar.

Apart from Bairabi, the line includes four stations: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.