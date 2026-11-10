Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday, November 10 inspected preparations at the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum (RTFFM) in Kelsih ahead of its scheduled inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15.

The museum, developed under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, will be inaugurated virtually by the Prime Minister as part of efforts to recognise and preserve the contributions of tribal freedom fighters to India's independence movement.

During the inspection, Governor Singh described the museum as a tribute to the courage, sacrifices and contributions of Mizo freedom fighters. He said the institution would serve as an important heritage asset for Mizoram as well as the country, while helping educate and inspire future generations.

The Governor stressed the need to develop the museum into a world-class facility while ensuring that its design and overall theme authentically reflect Mizo culture and heritage.

He also identified areas requiring further improvement and directed officials to continue the remaining work by making effective use of local resources. He emphasised the importance of preserving the cultural identity of the region while developing the complex.

The Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum complex will feature a museum, an open-air theatre, a traditional hut, a heritage walk, a Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, a cafeteria, staff quarters and other associated facilities.

The inspection was attended by Chief Secretary (in-charge) K. Lalthawmmawia, Secretary of Art and Culture Zodingpuii, Secretary of DP&AR Dr YLN Reddy and other senior government officials.

The museum is expected to provide visitors with an opportunity to learn about the history, heritage and role of Mizo tribal freedom fighters in the country's independence movement.