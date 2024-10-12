Mizoram Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, on October 12 participated in the virtual inauguration of 75 infrastructure projects of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) at a cost of Rs 2236 crores.

Amongst the projects, one was inaugurated in Mizoram - 125 m long Ngengpuilui Bridge on Lawngtlai-Diltlang-Parva Road, through a video link from the Raj Bhavan.

The projects were inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Sikkim and dedicated to the nation.

These 75 infrastructure projects constructed by BRO included 22 roads, 51 bridges, 1 helipad and 1 permanent accommodation which have been strategically developed and meticulously constructed in extreme difficult and inhospitable terrain in India's border areas across 11 States and Union Territories.

The inauguration was aimed at bolstering national security and enhance connectivity in remote border areas. It also coincides with India's emphasis on developing its border areas to enhance both military preparedness and economic opportunities for local people.

Amongst these 75 projects, Project Pushpak, located at Aizawl, also contributed two projects viz 125 m long Ngengpuilui Bridge on Lawngtlai-Diltlang-Parva Road and North-South Road in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The 125 m Ngengpuilui bridge connects remote area of Parva, Mizoram to Indo-Bangladesh and Indo-Myanmar borders. Project Pushpak also completed six infrastructure projects in last one year which included three roads and three permanent bridges.