Governor of Mizoram Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday launched the Nasha Mukh Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment at Raj Bhavan Durbar Hall.

Speaking at the launching program, the Governor stated that though Mizoram is a peaceful state, drugs, consumption of tobacco and alcohol are ruining the lives and ethos of Mizo youths.

Applauding the efforts of the Government, the Church and civil society in the fight against the drug menace, Governor highlighted that this campaign to end drugs and other substances abuse need to be taken up at broader platform; and added that the Brahma Kumaris can be a helpful force in the campaign.

Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati said that the Brahma Kumaris are known for their faith and meditation; with their healthy lifestyle a testament of their self-discipline. He invited the Mizoram people to support Brahma Kumaris' efforts in the fight against drugs.

The Governor also called on students to be free from drugs and to create awareness of the dangers associated with drug abuse. He also encouraged all those involved in the fight against drugs to continue their efforts.

The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched in the year 2020 by the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment, has emerged as a pioneering initiative to combat the rampant issue of substance abuse in India. This transformative campaign, spearheaded by the Department of Social Justice & Empowerment, stands as a beacon of hope in the endeavor to create a society free from the clutches of addiction.

Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign is a three-pronged attack combining the supply curb by Narcotics Control Bureau, Outreach and Awareness and Demand Reduction effort by Social Justice and Empowerment and treatment through Health Department.

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