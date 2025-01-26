Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh, (Retd), participated in the 76th Republic Day celebrations, at Assam Rifles ground, Aizawl on January 26.

The event witnessed 23 Parade contingents, 7 Armed contingents, 4 unarmed contingents, 12 school contingents and 3 bands,

The Parade commander was Yatin Sharma, IPS, while the Assistant Parade commander was Dr. Melvin Vargese, IPS.

The oldest Parade contingent today was Naik Sanghmuaka (89), from the Ex-servicemen contingent.

During his speech, the Mizoram Governor highlighted the recently-launched “Mizoram Bana Kaih (Handholding) Scheme” aiming to provide financial assistance and support to entrepreneurs and farmers across the state through a series of targeted programmes designed to promote inclusive economic growth and self-sufficiency. The primary objective of the scheme is to contribute to the realisation of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 (Developed India @ 2047) and the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The scheme, which also includes the Chief Minister's Special Category Scheme, which provides grant-in-aid of up to Rs 1 lakh. As part of this initiative, the government has introduced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for four key crops: Ginger, Broom, Turmeric, and Mizo Bird-eye Chilli.

Mizoram Governor highlighted the state's satisfactory internal security, with peaceful law and order due to proactive police efforts. Mizoram Police, in collaboration with Assam Rifles and BSF, has tackled smuggling and cross-border crimes effectively. Significant seizures, including illegal arecanuts, arms, and drugs, were made last year. The government is also intensifying its fight against drug trafficking with new Excise & Narcotics stations in three districts.

He also highlighted that challenges to infrastructure, electricity generation and enhanced road connectivity will be addressed.

"Mizoram PWD has completed 194.111 kilometres of formation cutting last year and 264.354 kilometres of roads have been upgraded with black top surfacing while 97.973 kilometres of high-strength concrete roads have also been constructed to withstand heavy traffic and adverse weather conditions," he said.

He also informed that the renovation of terminal building and construction of elevated road at Lengpui Airport are almost completed.

The Governor also exalted that the state will ensure better facilities to schools and educational institutions. "As part of our ongoing commitment to provide every school with the basic necessities and infrastructure needed to ensure the best possible education for our children, construction of 14 Government school buildings, 35 additional classrooms, toilet blocks in 43 schools and reconstruction of 18 school buildings are being undertaken," he said.

"As entailed by the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Department of Higher & Technical Education is making relentless efforts to establish the State Government-owned University in Mizoram. To this end, a special committee, called the ‘Bill Drafting Committee for Establishment of State University in Mizoram,’ was constituted by the Department," the Governor added.

He also underlined that the Mizoram government has made significant strides in healthcare, rural development, and infrastructure, including upgrading health centers, constructing AYUSH hospitals, and improving sanitation through the Swachh Bharat Mission. Rural areas have seen improvements through housing schemes, livelihood programs, and IT initiatives like the online Inner Line Permit system. Tourism is being promoted with new infrastructure and recognition for rural tourism, exemplified by Sialsuk village's award. Additionally, efforts to enhance water supply schemes and rural connectivity are progressing.

As per Governor VK Singh, the government is focusing on welfare schemes for women, children, and disabled persons, alongside projects like a vehicle fitness center and electric vehicle promotion. Skill development programs and sports initiatives have been enhanced, with partnerships for youth training and sports infrastructure expansion. Agricultural advancements include irrigation projects, oilseed processing, and livestock improvements, while land record digitisation and housing for landless households are progressing. The government is also addressing meat production shortages through animal feed plants and poultry capacity upgrades.

The Mizoram Governor expressed gratitude to all service workers, public representatives, and citizens for their contributions to the state's development. He urged everyone to unite for the country's progress, promoting peace, prosperity, and dignity for all.