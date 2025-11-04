Mizoram Governor leads celebration of 11 states’ foundation days at Raj Bhavan under ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

The Raj Bhavan in Aizawl came alive with colours of unity and cultural harmony on Tuesday, November 4 as it celebrated the foundation days of 11 States and Union Territories — Delhi, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and Jharkhand — under the nationwide initiative ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) graced the occasion as the chief guest and underscored the essence of India’s unity in diversity. In his address, the Governor lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision behind the initiative, emphasizing the need for greater inter-state understanding and cultural exchange.

“India’s strength lies in its diversity. Every citizen must take pride in preserving and promoting our collective heritage,” the Governor remarked.

The event also featured video messages from Governors and Lt. Governors of several states and UTs, reaffirming their shared commitment to the spirit of national integration. Academicians from NIT Mizoram, Mizoram University, and CVSc&AH delivered insightful presentations about the cultural, social, and developmental journeys of their respective states.

Adding vibrancy to the programme, students from ICFAI University and NIT Mizoram presented captivating cultural performances, reflecting India’s rich and varied traditions.

The celebration concluded with a high tea hosted by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh and Lady Governor Bharti Singh on the Raj Bhavan lawns, where dignitaries, faculty members, and students interacted in an atmosphere of goodwill and togetherness.

Since June 2023, Raj Bhavan Mizoram has been consistently hosting such events under the ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ initiative to strengthen the bonds of cultural unity and national cohesion across India’s diverse regions.