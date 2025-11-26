Mizoram Governor leads Constitution Day observance at Gauhati High Court Aizawl bench

Constitution Day (Samvidhan Diwas) was observed on Wednesday at the Gauhati High Court, Aizawl Bench, with Mizoram Governor General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh gracing the ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The event marked the anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution on November 26, 1949.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that Constitution Day is not only a reminder of a historic milestone but also a reaffirmation of the Constitution’s enduring relevance. Describing it as a “visionary document,” he said the Constitution continues to guide India toward a more equitable and progressive future. He underscored the responsibility of the Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court in ensuring justice and protecting the rights of the people of Mizoram.

The Governor recalled the legacy of the Constituent Assembly, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, noting that the framers had created a “living Constitution” capable of evolving with the needs of the nation. He emphasised that the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, enshrined in the Preamble, resonate deeply with Mizoram’s long tradition of community harmony and peaceful coexistence.

He highlighted the importance of constitutional awareness, stating that rights are meaningful only when citizens know how to exercise them, and duties become effective when people understand their significance. Lauding the establishment of various Legal Aid Clinics aimed at boosting legal literacy, he called for wider outreach to students, youth, women, economically weaker sections, marginalised groups and residents of remote villages.

Calling citizens the “true protectors of democracy,” the Governor reminded the audience that while the Constitution guarantees fundamental rights, it also prescribes fundamental duties. The nation’s strength, he said, lies in responsible citizenship. He urged legal professionals to deliver justice impartially, safeguard freedoms without compromising national security, uphold inclusivity and help the younger generation understand the value of the Constitution.

Justice Marli Vankung of the Gauhati High Court stressed that Fundamental Duties hold as much significance as Fundamental Rights, warning that neglecting duties while emphasising rights could impede national progress. Justice Kaushik Goswami highlighted the importance of the Preamble’s central values—Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity—and urged all stakeholders to ensure judicial accessibility and preserve courtrooms as sanctuaries of constitutional justice.

The programme also included a collective reading of the Preamble. The welcome address was delivered by Vincent Lalrokima, Member Secretary of the Mizoram State Legal Services Authority, while Dr. H.T.C. Lalrinchhana, Registrar of the Aizawl Bench, delivered the vote of thanks.

The event also revisited the history of the Indian Constitution, drafted by a 299-member Constituent Assembly that met for 165 days across 11 sessions, culminating in its adoption on November 26, 1949, and its enactment on January 26, 1950.