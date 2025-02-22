Mizoram Governor General (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), arrived at Kolasib town, on the morning of January 22, marking his maiden visit as Governor.

He held a meeting with various department heads, VCs and NGOs in the district at the DC's Conference Hall, Kolasib.

During a meeting held at Kolasib DC Conference Hall, Governor Singh stated that he decided to visit Kolasib as it is the lifeline of the state due to its location. Speaking on the pressing issues related to road connectivity in the district, the Governor urged NHIDCL officials to expedite the work as much as possible despite these challenges and assured that he would continue to monitor and assist in resolving the issues.

Regarding law enforcement, he appreciated the efforts of enforcement agencies particularly in dealing with drug trafficking and menace.

Addressing the growing concern of drug abuse among youth, the Governor called for a collective approach to safeguard the younger generation.

Emphasising the importance of effective implementation of Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh stated that the central government has introduced several beneficial schemes aimed at improving people's livelihoods.

Furthermore, he stressed transparency and better understanding of ongoing projects and achievements and mentioned the need to focus not just on production but also on efficient marketing and distribution. He also pointed that better long-term policies to address jhum cultivation issues are important.

He also visited the Counter-Insurgency and Jungle Warfare School (CIJWS) at Vairengte in Kolasib District.

During this visit, Maj Gen VK Nambiar, YSM, SM, Commandant of CIJWS, briefed the Governor on the institution’s structure, the training provided to soldiers and how the school is being run with the maintenance of the highest standard. In honour of the visit by the Governor, the CIJWS commandos demonstrated various aspects of warfare techniques.

The Governor also visited CIJWS Campus at Lailapur.

Earlier, the Governor was received by the officials led by DC Kolasib Pu Robert Lalhmangaiha at Kolasib helipad and was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor on his arrival. The meeting held at DC's Conference Hall was presided by Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib District Pu Robert Lalhmangaiha who gave a brief PowerPoint Presentation on the profile of Kolasib District while the Superintendent of Police Pu David H. Lalthangliana highlighted the security profile of the district