Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) VK Singh (Retd), on January 21, paid a courtesy call on the President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several key Union ministers in New Delhi.

The Governor, during the meetings, discussed various essential matters concerning the development and progress in the state.

He also called on Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman; Jal Shakti Minister, CR Patil; Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri; Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, Bhupendra Yadav; Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Health & Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda.

Earlier today, Mizoram government confirmed plans to transfer control of Lengpui Airport to the Indian Air Force (IAF), a decision made during a cabinet meeting on October 16, 2024.

The Working Committee on Lengpui Airport, led by Chairman TBC Lalvenchhunga, is currently drafting a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the IAF.

Under the proposed plan, the IAF will take responsibility for maintaining the airport's runway and air traffic control, while other aspects of the airport's management will remain under the jurisdiction of the state government. The Working Committee is expected to conduct detailed negotiations and submit a report within the next three months.