Governor Vijay Kumar Singh addressed the Mizoram Legislative Assembly's budget session on February 19, highlighting key achievements and upcoming initiatives across various sectors. The Governor emphasised the state's flagship Handholding Scheme as a cornerstone for economic development.

"The Handholding Scheme aims to provide comprehensive financial assistance to entrepreneurs and farmers, contributing to our vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047," Singh said during his address. The scheme, launched in September 2024, includes partnerships with major banks and introduces minimum support prices for key agricultural products.

The Governor reported significant progress in infrastructure development, with the Public Works Department executing multiple projects across the state. Notable achievements include completion of 66 projects under the Ministry of Finance and substantial progress in road construction, with 369.40 kilometres completed.

In the education sector, the state has taken steps to address teacher shortages by recruiting over 1,300 teachers across primary, middle, and high school levels. "Quality education remains our priority, and we are committed to providing improved learning conditions at all levels," Singh stated.

The Governor highlighted the state's commitment to renewable energy, announcing the upcoming completion of the 10MW Thenzawl Solar Plant in March 2025. Additionally, a 5MW Sumsuih Solar Plant project is expected to be completed within three years.

Law enforcement achievements were also noted, with the state maintaining peaceful conditions throughout 2024. The Governor reported that the Excise & Narcotics Department arrested 600 drug traffickers and seized over 429 kilograms of various narcotic drugs during the current financial year.

In healthcare, the government has upgraded several facilities, including three health clinics to sub-centres and seven primary health centres to community health centres. The first batch of 95 students from Zoram Medical College successfully completed their internships, marking a milestone in medical education in the state.

The Governor concluded by expressing hope that the assembly would deliberate on these achievements and initiatives to further advance the state's development agenda.