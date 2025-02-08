Mizoram Governor Gen (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd), on February 7, bestowed the Governor's Unit Citation to 2 Assam Rifles Battalion and 42 Assam Rifles Battalion of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), recognising their outstanding service, at the investiture ceremony held at the Circular Lawn, Raj Bhavan, Aizawl.

The Governor addressed all ranks and families gathered, congratulating both batallions for their achievement and for executing operational tasks with dedication.

He further went on to say that they have in the true spirit lived up to their motto as 'Sentinels of the North East'.

The Governor also applauded both batallions for executing their role with tact during the current situation of crises and instability across Indo-Myanmar border and maintaining the law and order and security situation in the state.

He also appreciated the humanitarian assistance that has been extended to the internally displaced people.

The event was attended by Brig Girish Upadhya, HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles, other ranks and families of Assam Rifles.