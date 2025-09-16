Mizoram governor pushes officer trainees to embrace innovation, grassroots policies

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has called on young civil service officers to embrace innovation and focus on public-oriented governance as they prepare to take on key roles in the state administration.

Addressing 34 officer trainees from the Mizoram Civil Service, Mizoram Information Service and Mizoram Finance & Accounts Service in Aizawl on September 16, Singh underlined the need for sincerity, dedication and adaptability in public service. He described the training period as a critical stage for shaping skills that would serve as a foundation for their careers.

The governor stressed the importance of developing practical and effective policies that reach the grassroots.

Highlighting digitisation as a tool to improve efficiency, Singh urged the officers to continually upgrade their skills and adapt to emerging challenges. He encouraged them to act as “change-makers” once in positions of authority, earning recognition through committed service and tangible contributions to society.

Singh also advised the trainees to engage actively in discussions and question sessions during their foundation course, noting that curiosity and openness to learning were vital for growth in public service.