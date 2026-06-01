Mizoram Governor reviews development priorities ahead of NEC meeting in Shillong

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on June 1 reviewed the state's preparedness for the 73rd plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC), scheduled to be held in Shillong on June 4.

During a meeting at Raj Bhavan in Aizawl, the Governor emphasised the Centre's focus on accelerating development across the Northeast and called on departments to effectively present Mizoram's priorities and concerns at the upcoming gathering.

The plenary session will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and is expected to discuss key regional development issues involving the eight northeastern states.

Officials said Secretary of the Planning and Programme Implementation Department, David Lalthantluanga, presented a report on the progress made in implementing decisions related to Mizoram that were taken during the previous NEC plenary session held in Agartala in December 2024.

He also reviewed the status of ongoing projects supported by the North Eastern Council and the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), highlighting measures taken by the state government to advance key development initiatives.

The review meeting focused on ensuring that Mizoram's development requirements and project priorities are adequately represented during the Shillong session.