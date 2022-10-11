Senior faculty members of ICFAI Mizoram met with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavan led by Professor Haragopal Reddy today on October 11, the university's newly appointed Chancellor.

The governor was briefed on numerous measures that are in the works and would be put into action soon before the interaction got started.

Following the briefing, the Governor expressed his gratitude for the efforts undertaken to raise the calibre of instruction and courses provided at ICFAI Mizoram to a level comparable to some of the more prestigious ICFAI universities in the nation. He made several recommendations of his own that he thought would enhance the employability of the ICFAI Mizoram campus students.

He recommended ICFAI Mizoram to spend more money on improving the infrastructure, which he thought was crucial for improving the learning environment. The governor also supported expanding skill-development programs, with a focus on the hospitality and healthcare industries.

Professor RP Vadhera, Vice chancellor, ICFAI University Mizoram, Dr Damodar Reddy, Director, ICFAI University coordination department and Dr David Lawmzuala, Registrar, ICFAI University Mizoram were also present at the meeting.