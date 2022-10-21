Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati has summoned the Eighth Legislative Assembly of the state of Mizoram to meet for a special session on November 4 on account of the visit of the President of India to the Legislative Assembly House at Aizawl.

The Notification summoning the special session was issued by the Mizoram Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

This is will be the second visit of the President of India to Mizoram after she took office earlier this year.

Earlier President Draupadi Murmu arrived in Mizoram to seek support for the Presidential polls and met with the MPs, legislators, and ministers of the Mizo National Front (MNF)-led administration.