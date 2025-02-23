Mizoram Governor General (Retired) Vijay Kumar Singh has called on the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) to accelerate the widening of NH-306, a crucial road linking the state with Assam. The national highway, severely damaged by monsoon-triggered landslides, had led to widespread protests by truckers last year.

During his visit to Kolasib district on Saturday, Singh held discussions with officials, local leaders, and organization representatives, expressing concern over the sluggish pace of repair work. He stressed that delays have caused significant inconvenience to the public. With key issues such as compensation and forest clearance now largely resolved, he urged NHIDCL to expedite the project, given Mizoram’s limited window for construction due to seasonal constraints.

The NH-306, including the Aizawl-Kawnpui stretch known as NH-6, serves as Mizoram’s primary lifeline, connecting it to Assam’s Silchar.

Apart from infrastructure concerns, Singh also addressed the rising problem of drug abuse among Mizoram’s youth, calling for collective efforts to combat the menace. He commended enforcement agencies for their crackdown on drug trafficking and substance abuse but emphasized the need for sustained interventions.

Focusing on economic development, the governor stressed the importance of efficient marketing and distribution of agricultural produce. He also underscored the need for long-term policies to address ‘jhum’ (slash-and-burn) cultivation and urged experts to assist farmers in adopting sustainable practices.

Singh further emphasized the effective implementation of central welfare schemes, ensuring that developmental initiatives reach the grassroots level.