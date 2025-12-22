Mizoram Governor urges students to focus on rural solutions under New India Mission

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on December 22, urged students to focus on developing practical solutions for rural challenges, with special emphasis on boosting agricultural production in the state.



Interacting with students from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and National Institute of Technology Mizoram, the Governor stressed the need to strengthen supply chains, improve processing techniques, and undertake in-depth studies to support rural communities. The interaction was held as part of the New India Mission internship programme, sources at Lok Bhavan said.



Singh encouraged the students to clearly understand the objectives of the programme and contribute meaningfully towards formulating effective rural development plans. He described the New India Mission as a commendable initiative that harnesses the innovation, skills, and technical expertise of engineering students to address grassroots challenges across the country.



The Governor also lauded IIT Madras for its contributions to nation-building and appreciated its collaboration with NIT Mizoram in studying rural issues specific to the state.



Dr Sukanta Roy, Dean (Academics) and Faculty In-Charge of Training, Placement and Student Exchange at NIT Mizoram, who led the student delegation, briefed the Governor on the programme’s objectives and schedule.



A total of 32 students—11 from IIT Madras and 21 from NIT Mizoram—are participating in the pilot internship titled “Technology and Rural Development.” Running from December 16 to January 10, 2026, the programme involves field research in villages across Mizoram. The students will identify challenges in sectors such as energy, water, health, agriculture, and sustainability, and develop technology-driven solutions through project-based work.