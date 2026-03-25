Mizoram Governor urges youth to compete globally, focus on skills and entrepreneurship

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on March 25 urged the youth of the state to move beyond regional boundaries and establish themselves as competitive players on the global stage, stressing that skills and entrepreneurship are key to success in today’s economy.

Addressing a one-day skills development conclave at ICFAI University Mizoram in Aizawl, the Governor described the youth of the state as a “priceless asset” for the nation. However, he cautioned that inherent talent alone is no longer sufficient in a rapidly evolving and competitive global environment.

Singh pointed out that the public sector cannot sustain the employment needs of the entire population and called for a strategic shift toward entrepreneurship and greater participation in the private sector.

“Skills are the true currency of success in the modern era,” he said, noting that India currently leads the world in the number of startups launched daily. He encouraged young people to aim at becoming job creators rather than job seekers, emphasising the importance of practical knowledge, innovation and adaptability in today’s dynamic job market.

While advocating global competitiveness, the Governor stressed that success should remain rooted in cultural identity. He advised the youth to stay anchored in Mizoram’s rich cultural heritage and values, saying that such a foundation provides the moral strength needed to achieve professional excellence.

Singh also highlighted that skill development must be aligned with academic learning and market realities to ensure meaningful and sustainable career growth.