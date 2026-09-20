Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh calls for greater engineering innovation to boost India's global tech standing

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh has called for greater emphasis on innovation and interdisciplinary engineering to strengthen India's global technological standing and advance the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing the 18th Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI) Industry Excellence Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi on Saturday, Singh said global competition was increasingly centred not just on markets but also on technological leadership, innovation and resilience.

The summit, organised by the IEI, was held under the theme, “Engineering India's Global Footprint: Technology, Talent and Trust.”

Singh urged engineers to work towards establishing Indian engineering as synonymous with quality, reliability and trust. He also called upon young engineers to embrace interdisciplinary thinking, saying India's future technological progress would depend on professionals capable of working across traditional academic and professional boundaries.

Highlighting the role of engineering in India's development, the Governor said the country's achievements span several sectors, including dams, steel plants, highways, metro networks, renewable energy, telecommunications, the space programme, indigenous defence manufacturing and digital public infrastructure.

He said India had already achieved significant milestones in engineering and technology, but the responsibility for shaping the country's next phase of growth rests with the present generation of engineers and technical professionals.

Singh noted that the boundaries between engineering disciplines were rapidly becoming less distinct as emerging technologies increasingly intersected with traditional fields.

He pointed out that civil engineers, for instance, increasingly require expertise in technologies such as geographic information systems (GIS), sensors, artificial intelligence and climate modelling. Similarly, mechanical engineering is becoming increasingly connected with robotics and advanced manufacturing.

The Governor stressed that adapting to these technological shifts would be essential for engineers seeking to contribute to India's technological growth and expand the country's global engineering footprint.

He also called for closer integration of technology, talent and trust, underlining the need for engineering solutions that combine innovation with reliability and practical application.