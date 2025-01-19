Mizoram Governor Gen. (Dr) Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd.), on January 18, participated virtually in the distribution event of property cards under the Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) Scheme from the Raj Bhavan.

The occasion was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also handed out over 65 lakh property cards to property owners across 10 states and 2 union territories of India. Among the beneficiaries were 1,754 property cardholders from 18 villages in Mizoram.

Governor Singh lauded the SVAMITVA scheme and expressed his pride in Mizoram being the first state in the North East to distribute property cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme. He commended the Land Revenue and Settlement Department for their efforts and urged them to continue working towards the scheme's objectives.

The SVAMITVA Scheme aims at creating records of rights in revenue documents for inhabited areas in villages using drone and GIS technology. These property cards serve not only as legal documentation but also as collateral for bank loans and for various other important purposes.

For effective implementation, the Government of Mizoram and the Survey of India signed MoU on this initiative on July 8, 2021. Drone surveys commenced in villages without existing revenue surveys on December 9, 2021 and were completed by December 2, 2024, covering 319 villages across nine districts of the State.

Mizoram became the first state in the North Eastern Region to distribute property cards on April 24, 2023. Including today’s distribution, a total of 2,909 property cards have been distributed in the state so far. T

The event was also attended by Land Revenue & Settlement Minister Pu B. Lalchhanzova, Secretary Pu Vanlalmawia, Addl. Secretary Pu Lalhmunsanga Hnamte, Jt. Secretary Pu V. Lalduhzuala and Director Pu R. Lalthazuala, among others.