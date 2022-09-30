Mizoram Governor of Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati, who is on an official tour of Serchhip District visited Sainik School in the state's Chhingchhip, on September 30.

Kambhampati congratulated faculties for their best effort to keep up with other established Sainik Schools in the country.

He also thanked the state government for bringing up a highly valuable asset of national importance in education like the Sainik school in Mizoram and expressed his pride in having the first Sainik School in the country where girl students are admitted.

He stressed the importance of Sainik Schools for preparing the young students to become cadet officers in the Army, Airforces, and Navy and he reminded the students of the school about their important duties for the national integration of the county.

After the official programme, Governor also inspected the facilities inside the campus of Sainik School Chhingchhip.

The school is now 6 years old and running with the pilot cadets in Class XI and an annual intake of students are 60 boys and 10 girls in class VI while in class IX only boys are admitted with the availability of 10 seats for students annually.

The annual fee per student is estimated at Rs 1.85 lakh per year and the schools have a daily routine for winter and summer and winter with physical and classroom activities throughout the day.

Apart from the facilities for co-curricular activities, the school is also currently having the facilities like Football Ground, Badminton Court, Basketball Court, Gymnasium, and Music room.

The swimming pool, parade ground, and other big sports facilities are being planned to be added very soon.

The Principal also highlighted the status of Grant in Aid from the state, issues with water and power bills, LMV ambulance to be received from the Mizoram Rural Bank through CSR, INSAS rifles to be received from Home Department, Government of Mizoram, Infrastructural Fund received to the tune of Rs 99,96,000 the Ministry of Defence with the proposed implementations.

To solve the issue of high power bills, the Governor advised the implementation of a Solar Power Generation plant inside the campus.

The Mizoram Governor also met and interacted with the beneficiaries of PMUY for gas connection and PMAY(U) for the construction of residential buildings at Chhiahtlang Village.