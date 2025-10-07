Mizoram Governor V.K. Singh urges RIPANS graduates to serve humanity with integrity and compassion

Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday, October 7 called upon the graduating students of the Regional Institute of Paramedical & Nursing Sciences (RIPANS) to serve humanity with integrity, compassion, and responsibility as they embark on their professional journeys in healthcare.

The Governor was addressing the 25th Graduation and Lamp Lighting Ceremony of RIPANS at its auditorium in Aizawl, where he attended as the Chief Guest.

Congratulating the fresh graduates, Governor Singh said the event symbolised “commitment and service,” reminding them that healthcare is a noble calling meant to bless others rather than a pursuit for personal gain.

He emphasised that qualities such as sincerity, humility, and continuous learning are essential for those serving in the medical and paramedical fields.

“Always remember that your service defines the strength of our society. The light you carry today represents hope and healing for many,” Singh told the graduates.

Applauding RIPANS for its contribution to healthcare education, the Governor described it as one of the premier institutions in the Northeast, producing professionals who are serving with distinction both across India and abroad.

He also highlighted the construction of a 100-bedded hospital at RIPANS, which he said will further strengthen Mizoram’s healthcare infrastructure. The initiative, he noted, aligns with the Prime Minister’s vision of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.”

Commending the sincerity and discipline of the people of Mizoram, Governor Singh said RIPANS graduates have proven to be “global ambassadors of healthcare excellence.” He encouraged them to uphold professional ethics, maintain humility, and continue upgrading their skills in an ever-evolving medical landscape.

Established in 1995, RIPANS currently comprises seven departments offering 12 academic programmes, with 925 students and 160 staff members. Serving all eight Northeastern states, the institute provides 243 seats across various courses.

This year, 218 students (173 undergraduate and 45 postgraduate) received their degrees, raising the total number of RIPANS alumni to 2,981 since its inception.