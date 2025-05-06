Mizoram: Governor’s financial aid disbursed to orphanage, welfare homes in Aizawl
Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh disbursed Rs 1,50,000 to orphanages in Aizawl. The gesture supports grassroots social welfare.
Financial assistance from Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh was disbursed to various orphanage and welfare homes at a brief function held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Aizawl, on May 5.
The funds were handed over by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Er. Lalhriapuia, IAS.
A total of Rs 1,50,000 was distributed among 13 orphanage homes and institutions that continue to care for vulnerable children and individuals.
The financial assistance was allocated as follows:
- Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT) – Rs 20,000
- Muanna In Boys Home – Rs 20,000
- Hermon Children’s Home – Rs 10,000
- Gan Sabra – Rs 10,000
- Bethani Children’s Home – Rs 10,000
- Motherless Babies Home, Khatla – Rs 10,000
- Abundant Life Home, Leitan – Rs 10,000
- SA Motherless Babies Home, Tuikaul – Rs 10,000
- Hmangaihna In, Durtlang – Rs 10,000
- Ferrando Children’s Home – Rs 10,000
- Rephidim Home – Rs 10,000
- Hmangaihte Run, Zemabawk – Rs 10,000
- Spastic Society of Mizoram – Rs 10,000
Representatives of the homes, who were present at the function, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the Government of Mizoram for their continued support.
They also acknowledged the generosity of various NGOs, churches, and individuals who have consistently come forward to help them over the years. Many affirmed that these acts of kindness are always remembered in their prayers.
The gesture, facilitated under the Governor’s Financial Assistance programme, reaffirms the administration’s commitment to supporting social welfare institutions working at the grassroots.
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