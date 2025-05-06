Financial assistance from Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh was disbursed to various orphanage and welfare homes at a brief function held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Aizawl, on May 5.

The funds were handed over by Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Er. Lalhriapuia, IAS.

A total of Rs 1,50,000 was distributed among 13 orphanage homes and institutions that continue to care for vulnerable children and individuals.

The financial assistance was allocated as follows:

Thutak Nunpuitu Team (TNT) – Rs 20,000

Muanna In Boys Home – Rs 20,000

Hermon Children’s Home – Rs 10,000

Gan Sabra – Rs 10,000

Bethani Children’s Home – Rs 10,000

Motherless Babies Home, Khatla – Rs 10,000

Abundant Life Home, Leitan – Rs 10,000

SA Motherless Babies Home, Tuikaul – Rs 10,000

Hmangaihna In, Durtlang – Rs 10,000

Ferrando Children’s Home – Rs 10,000

Rephidim Home – Rs 10,000

Hmangaihte Run, Zemabawk – Rs 10,000

Spastic Society of Mizoram – Rs 10,000

Representatives of the homes, who were present at the function, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Governor and the Government of Mizoram for their continued support.

They also acknowledged the generosity of various NGOs, churches, and individuals who have consistently come forward to help them over the years. Many affirmed that these acts of kindness are always remembered in their prayers.

The gesture, facilitated under the Governor’s Financial Assistance programme, reaffirms the administration’s commitment to supporting social welfare institutions working at the grassroots.