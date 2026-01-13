Mizoram: Governor’s Rule extended in Chakma Autonomous District Council for six more months

The Mizoram Governor has extended Governor’s Rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) for a further period of six months, citing continuing political uncertainty and administrative considerations.

According to a notification issued by the District Council and Minority Affairs Department on January 12, 2026, the Governor had earlier assumed all functions and powers of the CADC on July 7, 2025, for an initial period of six months. With the completion of that term, the assumption of powers has now been extended under provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

The notification stated that after the expiry of the earlier period, Lakkhan Chakma staked claim to be the third Chief Executive Member of the 11th CADC. As mandated under Para 20BB of the Sixth Schedule, the opinion of the Council of Ministers was obtained, and it advised the Governor to provide the claimant an opportunity to prove his majority. It was also observed that there had been no political instability during the past six months, with the same party continuing to claim majority support.

However, the Governor noted that the report of the Inquiry Commission is still awaited and that frequent shifts in political allegiance by elected members of the District Council necessitate further continuation of Governor’s Rule in the CADC.

In exercise of powers conferred under Para 16(2) read with Para 20BB of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution of India, the Governor has extended Governor’s Rule in the Chakma Autonomous District Council for another six months or until further orders. The notification further stated that all such functions and powers shall be exercised on the Governor’s behalf by the Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai district with effect from January 7, 2026.

The order was issued by Lalhmunsanga Hnamte, Secretary to the Government of Mizoram, District Council and Minority Affairs Department.