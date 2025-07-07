Mizoram: Governor's rule imposed in Chakma Autonomous District Council amid political turmoil

The Mizoram government on Monday, July 7 placed the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) under Governor's Rule, suspending its regular functioning under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The decision, taken after months of infighting and defections within the council, was confirmed through an official notification issued by the Department of District Council and Minority Affairs.

According to the notification, Secretary Lalmalsawma Pachuau stated that the Governor "is pleased to assume to himself all functions or powers vested in or exercisable by the Chakma Autonomous District Council." The notification further appointed the Deputy Commissioner of Lawngtlai as the caretaker administrator of CADC, who will exercise all administrative functions on the Governor’s behalf for a period of six months or until further orders.

The decision comes in the wake of deepening political uncertainty that has gripped the 20-member council in South Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district. “The constant political instability is extremely detrimental to the CADC and is certainly not what is intended by the provision of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution,” the notification said, adding that the Governor was of the firm opinion that the council’s administration could no longer function effectively.

The turbulence intensified after BJP leader Molin Kumar Chakma, who took oath as Chief Executive Member (CEM) on February 4, was ousted through a no-confidence motion spearheaded by members of the opposition Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) on June 16. His removal marked the fall of the first BJP-led executive committee in the CADC’s history.

The political dynamics further shifted when 12 BJP council members — including Council Chairman Lakkhan Chakma — resigned from the party and defected to the ZPM. Subsequently, Lakkhan Chakma staked claim to form a new executive committee, becoming the third person to do so within a single term.

As a result of the repeated power struggles, defections, and administrative stagnation, the state government consulted the council of ministers and concluded that governance under the current structure was untenable.

Reacting to the crisis, the Central Mizoram Chakma Students' Union (CMCSU) — the largest student body in the Chakma region — had previously voiced serious concern over the council’s instability. The union appealed to political leaders to prioritize community welfare over personal ambition. In a statement, CMCSU highlighted that "continuous defections have led to uncertainty and distrust, hindering development and damaging the dignity of the council."

The CADC, headquartered in Chawngte (also known as Kamalanagar), was established in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule to safeguard the rights and development of the Chakma tribal population in Mizoram. The council comprises 20 elected members and 4 nominated members.