Mizoram govt begins issuing land documents for 1,217 plots in Chekbawk

The Mizoram government on September 28 began distributing land passes for 1,217 residential plots in Chekbawk on the southern outskirts of Aizawl, with Revenue Minister B Lalchhanzova handing over documents to 319 landowners in the first phase.

Lalchhanzova said the 1,217 plots had been finalised following a comprehensive re-survey and verification of the area. He urged residents not to politicise the land-settlement process, saying the government was working to complete pending processes and address issues that had remained unresolved for years.

The minister said the government was also working to settle pending land-related issues in the Ramhlun Sports Complex and Zemabawk High School Veng areas. Announcements regarding their settlement are expected later this week, he said.

Lalchhanzova appealed to residents to cooperate in developing Chekbawk as a peaceful and well-planned locality.

According to Assistant Director of Survey (G) V Lalrindika, planning for Chekbawk began in 1997, when a house-site plan covering 305 plots was prepared. An extension plan followed in 2002, while a revised plan was prepared in 2009.

However, disputes and discrepancies in the earlier plans led the government to order a comprehensive re-survey of the area.

The survey and revision exercise was conducted between October 5, 2021 and September 30, 2022, Lalrindika said.

The revised plan covered 1,076,508.841 square metres, or 107.651 hectares, and provided for 1,369 plots, including 1,352 private plots and 17 public plots.

The plan also included 13.90 km of internal roads and areas designated for public facilities, green spaces, cemeteries, markets and schools.

Based on the revised plan, new Land Settlement Certificates (LSCs) were issued in 2023-24. However, their issuance was subsequently halted following objections and complaints from residents.

The government then constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the grievances and ordered further field verification of the plots.

Following verification by the Revenue Department and submission of a report to the government, 1,217 plots were cleared for issuance of land passes after the orders freezing their distribution were lifted.

Officials said the land passes will now be distributed in phases.

