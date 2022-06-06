According to a Mizoram minister, the construction of the Super Specialty Cancer and Research Centre in Aizawl, which would be one of the greatest cancer hospitals in the northeast, will be completed by 2028.

Dr R Lalthangliana, Mizoram's health minister, recently met with officials at Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and stated that the project is projected to be operational by 2028.

Japan International Cooperation Agency will fund the proposed project, which will cost roughly Rs 500 crore (JICA).

The Centre has already approved the project.

Lalthangliana also requested Tata Memorial Hospital officials to send physicians and experts to Mizoram on a regular basis, as many patients are unable to travel to Mumbai for treatment.

The officials told him that the situation would be looked into.

According to the PBCR published in 2016, Mizoram ranks first in cancer across all locations for male and female, tongue cancer (male), lung cancer (male & female), stomach cancer (male & female), hypopharynx cancer (man), and gland cancer (male).