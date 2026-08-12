Mizoram govt, CYMA sign pact to strengthen tourism promotion

The Mizoram government and the Central Committee of the Young Mizo Association (CYMA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in promoting tourism in the northeastern state, officials said on Wednesday, August 12.

The agreement was signed in Aizawl on Tuesday in the presence of Tourism Secretary Vanlaldina Fanai and CYMA president R Lalngheta.

Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said tourist arrivals in Mizoram had increased significantly in recent times, creating the need for greater cooperation between the government and civil society organisations.

He said while the government was taking several steps to improve tourism infrastructure, developing human resources remained a key priority.

“With the number of tourists increasing, the department alone cannot manage everything, and it is necessary for us to work together with the CYMA,” Hmar said.

The minister also expressed confidence that the Tourism Department would emerge as a major revenue-generating wing of the state government in the coming years.

CYMA president Lalngheta said the organisation would extend full cooperation to the government in its efforts to boost tourism in Mizoram.

The MoU is expected to strengthen coordination between the Tourism Department and CYMA and support initiatives aimed at improving the state's tourism sector.