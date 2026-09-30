Mizoram govt destroys drugs worth Rs 11.82 crore seized in 106 cases

The Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department on September 30 destroyed various seized drugs worth Rs 11.82 crore at Bethani Multipurpose Farm in Phunchawng on the outskirts of Aizawl, an official said.

The contraband, seized in 106 cases that had been disposed of by courts, was destroyed in accordance with provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Excise and Narcotics Commissioner Z Lalhmangaiha oversaw the destruction exercise.

According to officials, the seized drugs included 3.35 kg of heroin valued at Rs 10.71 crore, 19.43 kg of ganja worth Rs 9.71 lakh, 1.98 kg of methamphetamine valued at Rs 19.85 lakh, and 89.9 kg of codeine-based cough syrup worth Rs 10.57 lakh.

Lalhmangaiha said the destruction reflected the collective efforts of the Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram Police, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) and other agencies involved in the fight against drugs.

He appealed to people to continue supporting the government's efforts to curb drug abuse and expressed hope that the quantity of seized drugs requiring destruction would eventually become negligible.