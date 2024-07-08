The Legal Department of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) party on Monday affirmed that the State government did not revoke the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to the media at their party office, the ZPM Legal Department stated that the ZPM-led government, as promised during last year's Assembly election campaign, had given general consent to the CBI on December 12, 2023.

They refuted claims by the Opposition party that the consent was revoked, clarifying that since three new criminal laws had come into effect by July 1, 2024, the Director of CBI on June 20, 2024, had directed the Chief Secretary of Mizoram to issue another Gazette Notification before July 1, 2024.



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The ZPM Legal Department further explained that the request for another order was issued by the CBI Director because the former general consent was given under Section 3 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (DSPE Act) of IPC which has been replaced by the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They added that unless a new notification for the general consent is issued, the CBI cannot take up any case within Mizoram under the BNS.

Furthermore, the Legal Department stated that following the format provided by the CBI, a new notification for the general consent was issued by the Mizoram Government on June 27, 2024, and was later published in the Mizoram Gazette on July 1, 2024.